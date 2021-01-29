Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Sandra was born May 27, 1948, in Detroit, the daughter of Richard and Florence (Martin) Ferman. She was a graduate of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, Connecticut, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Sandra had a special love for her dogs and cats, and especially enjoyed playing golf, dancing, swimming and tending to her gardens.
She married Richard Zemcik April 8, 1989, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Sandra spent many years running the Sunset Lounge, as well as being employed through the years with IGA, Ovid Healthcare, and most recently with the Shiawassee County Juvenile Detention Center as a guard.
Sandra is survived by her husband Richard; children Danny (Collette) Caruso and Tom (Crystal) Caruso; brothers Marty Ferman and Rick (Patricia) Ferman; brother-in-law Steve (Kathleen) Zemcik; sister-in-law Janet (Jeff) Hoose; and nieces, nephews and many loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Jerry (Helen) Zemcik.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to Sharon and Sara for the love and care they gave to Sandra.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
