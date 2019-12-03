Age 88, of Elsie, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Chapin United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Richard was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Owosso; the son of Albert and Helen (Taylor) Latz. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1949.
He married LaVera Davis and she predeceased him in 1965. Richard married Rose Amelia Wildermuth Feb. 2, 1966, in DeWitt; she predeceased him Aug. 26, 2018.
Richard worked at Centrifuse in Lansing for several years and farmed with his wife and children. He loved music and dancing, especially polka and square dancing. He liked watching westerns and had quite the sweet tooth. Richard had a great sense of humor and teasing people was one of his favorite things to do. Richard also enjoyed playing card games, especially Euchre.
Richard is survived by his children Ronald (Liz) Latz, Audrey Latz, Richard (Linda) Latz, Kathleen (David) Hunt, Steven (Joy) Szilagyi and Linda Szilagyi-Remsburg; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Tom (Sherry) Latz; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Latz-Burk, his parents, brothers Albert and Gilbert Latz, and sisters Helen Mort and Anna Cannell.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Chapin Methodist Church or Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee.
