Age 59, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Kim was born Feb. 22, 1962, in Owosso, the son of Arnold and Sue (Krider) Grace.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1980. Kim went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army.
Kim enjoyed taking long rides on his favorite Harley-Davidson, and playing golf. His family was the most important to him and he loved spending time with all of them.
Kim loved working with the Criminal Investigation Command in the Army, and worked at Machine Tool and Gear up until his illness.
Kim is survived by his son Anthony Grace; mother Sue Grace; brother Shawn Grace; sister Heather (Chuck) Wisenbaugh; nephews Auston and Noah; nieces Hannah and Keyera; cousins Darlene, Jane, Denice, Theresa (Grace), Tim, Wendy, David, Bobby, Jeff, Chris, Michael, Amy, Marnie and Greg; uncles Richard Lyon, David (Bev) Krider and Terry Krider; along with many other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Arnold Grace; grandparents Howard and Crystal Grace, and Jack and Bunnie Krider; uncle Bob (Marilyn) Grace; and aunt Pat Lyon (Grace).
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
