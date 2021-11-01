Ralph was born in Hiwassee, Virginia, Nov. 9, 1941. He passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Cremation has taken place. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
He is survived by wife Ann A. Mabry (Ardelean), daughter Catherine M. Mabry, of Florida, son Christopher T. Mabry, of Texas, and stepdaughter Pamela A. Rancour, of Lansing.
Ralph worked in banking, auditing and real estate. He worked at Associates in Corunna, at Owosso Savings Bank as vice president, and then as vice president at State Bank in Charlevoix.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Nov. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Tea, coffee and cookies will be provided. Burial will follow at 2 p.m.
