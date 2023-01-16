Lillian Ann Ellis

Age 89, of Owosso, passed away peacefully on a beautiful sunny Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Michael O’Brien officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 4 until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 7 p.m.
Lillian was born May 17, 1933, in Detroit, the daughter of Cyril and Anna (Machan) Zemcik. She grew up in a Catholic household that was very proud of their Czechoslovakia heritage, and could speak, read, and write Czech fluently.
She graduated from Corunna High School in 1951 and was salutatorian of her class. Lillian attended Sienna Heights College and graduated from the University of Detroit in 1955, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in sociology. After her education, she was a dedicated homemaker often putting her children’s needs above her own.
Lillian had a passion for helping those with special needs. Lillian was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was a volunteer CCD teacher for special needs parishioners. She worked at Toledo Commutator and retired from Shiawassee Community Mental Health, where she worked for many years helping people with special needs.
She was Past Worthy Madam President of Owosso Eagles 851 auxiliary and was a part of the Owosso VFW auxiliary. She loved getting her grandchildren involved in scripture reading at family Christmas gatherings. Lillian loved her family, friends, and her cats. She enjoyed polka music, dancing and a good story.
Lillian is survived by her children Kathryn Ellis, Robert (Jane) Ellis, Daniel (Sonja) Ellis, and David (Anne) Ellis; grandchildren Aaron (Kristin) Ellis, Steven Ellis, Krista Ellis, David Ellis II, and Darcy (Billy) Klier; and great-grandchild Meadow Ellis, and Maverick Klier; stepgrandchildren Matthew Hicks, Amy Hicks, and Allison Hicks; stepgreat-grandchildren Brooke, Morgan, Karissa, Makena, Nate, and Vesper.
She was predeceased by her parents Cyril and Anna Zemcik; and son-in-law Rick Hicks.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Francis Retreat Center of Dewitt or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
