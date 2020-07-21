Passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, doing what he loved to do, driving down the road on his tractor between the farm fields where he grew up.
Andrew was born Jan. 17, 1958, in Flint, to Stephen and Verna (Bennett) Osika.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1977. On April 11, 1981, he married Teresa Nietling in Chesaning and they were married 39 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Owosso.
He was born into a family that had farmed for generations. He was a farmer and proud of it. He had worked for General motors, retiring after 30 years and lastly for Glaser-Dawes as a truck driver, but farming was his first love and he was happy to tell anyone he met.
He had a voice that always let you know when he was nearby and a very firm handshake when he greeted you. He had a generous heart, was a hard worker and was always happy to help others, especially his farming friends when his farming was finished. He liked camping, cooking or baking his “famous cake.” He loved spending time with family and friends but above all he cherished the time spent with his grandson and was looking forward to meeting his new granddaughter.
Those left to mourn him include his loving wife Teresa; children Andy (AJ) of Lennon and Jessica (fiancee Joshua Barnes) of Nevada; grandchildren Tyson and Mia; siblings Steven (Carla) Osika, Joseph (Cindy) Osika, Bernadette (Pat Baird) Osika, John (Julie) Osika and Laura (John) Clymer; mother-in-law Angeline Nietling; brothers and sisters in-laws Mary (Greg) Easley, Thomas (Kellene) Nietling, Ronald (Mary Jo) Nietling and Randall (Amy) Nietling; special friend Chris Brant; his fur buddy Rocky; and many other loving relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Verna Osika, brother Michael and father-in-law Roger Nietling.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Per the executive order face masks are requested at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Andrew Osika Educational Scholarship Fund for Agriculture.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
