Age 53, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home with pancreatic cancer.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor his life will take place at Ceder River Chapel in Beaverton and at Metal Night in Owosso. Further details will be announced by his family and Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Eric was born in Detroit Dec. 5, 1967, to Gladys Smith and Danny Spencer.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1986. Eric briefly went to Great Lakes College to become a minister, but moved on working for the auto industry at LDMI Technologies for 13 years as a process auditor, and Ventra 10 years as a quality control inspector — both in Fowlerville.
Eric and Kim met in Fowlerville in 1998 and on Aug. 7, 2011, Eric married Kimberly Sue Croslin in Owosso.
Eric is survived by his mother Gladys Smith of Owosso; his father Danny (Jane) Spencer of Beaverton; wife Kimberly; children Timothy (Jackie) Guldi, Karlene Guldi and Catheryne Guldi; grandson Benjamin Clark, and one on its way this Summer (Tim and Jackie); siblings Michael Banas, Michelle Conger and Eric; stepsiblings nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved; forever soulmate friend Ricki Jacobs and the Jacobs family; special loving family friends Dankert, Dice, Hall, Hickmott, Laube, Pitt and Wiedmyer families, Ceder River Chapel; and best mother-in-law, Clara Binetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.