Michael J. Ryan

Age 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence.
He was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Durand to Stanley and Mary (Wisely) Ryan. He graduated from Durand High School in 1964 and later attended Saginaw Valley State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Michael married Christie Snow on Dec. 12, 1969, and they were able to celebrate one last anniversary before he passed.
Michael was a coin collector and enjoyed golfing. He was an avid Red Wings fan and loved sports all together. He also enjoyed traveling up north and going down to the warmer weather of Arizona. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Christie; sons John Ryan and Jason (Tammi) Ryan; grandchildren Caden Ryan, Dage Ryan, Weston Ryan and Willow Ryan; sister Carol (Bob) Blair; and brother Jim (Frances) Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456 with the Rev. Yvette Morris officiating.
Visitation with the family will take place 1 hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Michael can be made to The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence.
