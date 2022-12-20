Michael J. Ryan

Age 76, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at The Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence.

He was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Durand to Stanley and Mary (Wisely) Ryan. He graduated from Durand High School in 1964 and later attended Saginaw Valley State University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Michael married Christie Snow on Dec. 12, 1969, and they were able to celebrate one last anniversary before he passed.

