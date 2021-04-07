Age 74, of Swartz Creek and Gaines Township, passed away suddenly March 31, 2021.
Phil was a caring husband, friend, father, grandfather and brother and will be profoundly missed. Phil was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Marlette, the son of Beth (Morrish) Purdy and Phillip Wayne Purdy. Phil married Linda McCoy in Swartz Creek Sept. 9, 1967.
He attended Durand High School and Michigan State University and served in the National Guard as a wheeled vehicle repairman. He worked as a city planner in Flint and continued that career in Richmond, Virginia, before returning to Michigan to build a home on the Purdy family farm.
Upon moving back to Swartz Creek, he sold International trucks and school buses for C&S Motors in Flint.
Phil enjoyed old tractors, steam trains, airplanes, books and nature — especially bird watching. He was a teller of silly jokes, great stories and bad puns. He was a talented artist and craftsman and had a part, or an idea, to fix anything that was broken. He loved his family, especially his beautiful granddaughters, his cats, and dog Lucy.
He leaves countless friends and relatives to cherish his memory, including beloved family members and his wonderful companion Dottie.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda in 2014.
He is survived by his brothers Henry (Marj), Paul (Beth), Jeff (Sally) and Lee (Linda); daughter and son-in-law Erin and Bill Cataldo; and granddaughters Morgan and Maya.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil’s name can be made to any of his favorite organizations, including the Michigan Audubon Society, Howell Nature Center, Shiawassee County Humane Society, Flint Institute of Arts, Duffield United Methodist Church or the Durand Union Station.
Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
