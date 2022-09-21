Gerald Roland Eckmyre

Age 82, of Chesaning, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Age 82, of Chesaning, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Owosso VFW.
Gerald was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Bay City, the son of Orville and Catherine (Herber) Eckmyre.
He graduated from Owosso High School.
Gerald looked forward to trips to the casino and watching high school and college sporting events. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Gerald was employed through the years with Midland Ross and retired from Valley Pool Tables in Bay City.
Gerald is survived by his son Michael Eckmyre; daughter Denise (Steven) Kora; grandchildren Mallory (Zach) Fraker and Devin Kora (Riley Caswell); great-grandson Beau; brother Larry (Yvonne) Eckmyre; half sisters Any Murphy and Sara Murphy; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, two children and brother Donald.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
