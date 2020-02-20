Age 58, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the First Church of God with the Rev. Scott McDonald officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Randy was born Nov. 24, 1961, in Owosso, the son of John and Verna (Forester) Shuster.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1981, and he was a member of First Church of God.
Randy was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature, fishing, playing softball and pool. He was a NASCAR fan and had a love for old rock ‘n’ roll and western movies.
Randy was employed with Woodard in Owosso.
He is survived by his daughters Julie (George) Ockerman and Jaclyn (Christopher) Conrad; grandson Garrett; brother Mike (Lauretta) Shuster; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Barbara Dion for always being there for Randy.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Thomas Shuster.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
