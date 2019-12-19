Age 61, of Perry, formerly of Grayling, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Jeannie was born to William and Patricia (Keeler) Kucharek in Grayling Oct. 16, 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Whaley, Aug. 27, 1977, in Grayling.
She loved working in her yard, tinkering with crafts, golfing, visiting with friends and family and enjoyed quiet nights at home. She retired from Manpower of Lansing in May 2019.
Jeannie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Whaley; sisters Betty (Lee) Bresmon, Nora (Jack) Clark and Nancy (Steve) Kapets; brothers-in-law Glen (Joy) Whaley, Mark (Loraine) Whaley and Keith (Jennifer) Whaley; sisters-in-law Diane (Randy) Weller and Sue (Dan) Stewart; mother-in-law Loretta Whaley; stepfather Don Germain; many nieces, nephews and godchildren; and fur baby, Rocky.
She was preceded in death by father William Kucharek, mother Patricia Germain, infant sister Jacolyn Mae, brother-in-law Tom Whaley and father-in-law Earl Whaley.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, , at Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home with visitation starting at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service; details will be announced at the conclusion of the funeral service.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Cancer Center or Memorial Hospice, both affiliated with Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Condolences can be expressed at sorensonlockwood.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.
