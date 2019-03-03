Age 69, died at her home in Owosso on Friday morning, March 1, 2019, after a long battle with brain cancer that began nearly two decades earlier. Throughout her long illness her Christian faith and her family were at the center of her life. She was a beautiful and devoted child of God, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher who continually inspired everyone privileged to know her.
Chris was born the youngest child of John and Eleanor (Fosdick) Hayward on March 5, 1949, in Kalamazoo. The family also included two older siblings, Thomas and Connie. She spent her youth in Schoolcraft, Michigan, where she graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1967.
Life next took Chris to the campus of Michigan State University, where she studied Elementary Education and graduated in 1971. Later she obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Education and another degree as an Educational Specialist in reading instruction.
While in college Chris met Fred Herring, the love of her life, on a blind date. After dating for a year the couple married in Three Rivers on June 13, 1970. They enjoyed fifty years together.
Chris and Fred moved to the Owosso area in 1971 to teach in the public schools, where they spent their careers. Chris taught fifth and first grade for many years at Washington and Bryant schools.
In the 1990s she pioneered the HOSTS (Helping One Student to Succeed) reading program that encouraged community members to mentor and support the reading instruction of students reading below grade level. Under her capable leadership the Owosso HOSTS program received national recognition and Chris received the Betty Scharff Award. After a long career she regretfully retired in 2002 due to health issues.
Chris enjoyed traveling and spend time outside boating, golfing, and skiing. She loved to read and write, and was a devoted student of the Bible. Over the years she led multiple Bible studies and supported many mission projects.
After being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2001, Chris ministered to and encouraged her family and friends via emails in which she testified to God’s many blessings. “As you pray for me, I pray for you, that you may see and know the goodness of God and know Him and experience Him as the truth,” she wrote.
Chris is survived by her husband Fred; daughter Alison (Jon Etter); son Brett; three young grandsons; brother Thomas (Eileen) Hayward; sister Connie Cody; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends Jeanne Gembis, Gayle Thomas, Jennifer Van Wormer, Charlene Gentry, and Linda Tavella. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Calvin Cody.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church on East Riley Road. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery on South M-52.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church Missions Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.