William Striggow ran his final touchdown and joined his Lord and Savior on Dec. 26, 2022.
Bill made his New Year’s baby entrance a few minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, 1930. He was the firstborn son of Leo and Dorothy (Graham) Striggow.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
As a young lad, Bill delivered newspapers, serving more than 160 customers. As a teen he worked for Gurden’s Grocery Store. After graduation, he briefly worked for Universal Electric and Autolight.
Bill grew up in Corunna, graduating from Corunna Public Schools in 1949, where he lettered all four years in baseball, basketball, track, and football. He was the quarterback for his football team and a proud member of the 1947 CHS state football champions. Subsequently, he was offered scholarships from Alma College, Mt. Pleasant (CMU) and Toledo. He declined all three to stay in Corunna to be near his high school sweetheart, Billie Ann Bower.
Bill served in Korea with the 7th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in 1951. Upon his return to the states, Bill was accepted and graduated from General Motors Institute (now known as Kettering University). Bill began his employment with Buick in Flint as a wood pattern maker, retiring in 1988. He then worked for Troy Design as a manager of design aid, retiring in 1992.
On June 27, 1953, he married his true love, Billie Ann Bower. They built their first home in “Middletown” next door to Billie Ann’s parents, John and Aurelia Bower.
A year later they welcomed a daughter, Johnnie Robin, and three years later a second daughter, Jonie Lee. In 1968 they moved to their little farm in Corunna, where they, along with many of their friends, enjoyed gardening. This led to seasonal canning, which led to many wonderful home-cooked meals, which led to welcoming family and friends to share in the bounty. Thus went the circle of life in a small town.
Bill was an avid member of the Michigan Masons — Corunna Lodge 115 . He was raised to the Sublime degree of Master Masons on May 5 , 1951. On May 24, 1978, Corunna Lodge 115 merged with Owosso Lodge 81, where Bill earned his Life Membership on May 5, 1991.
On Jan. 19, 2022, Bill was presented his 70-year pin at the Grand Lodge of Michigan.
Bill was also a member of the Scottish Rite where he obtained the 32nd Degree in Masonry and was a member of the Shrine Temple where he participated in many Shrine circuses and drove countless children from throughout the state to the Shriners Children’s Hospital Chicago and the Shriners Burn Center in Cincinnati, Ohio so they could receive life-changing medical treatment that they otherwise may not have received.
Bill was a life-long member of the Corunna United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and counter.
Bill also devoted many years to civic duty, serving on the Corunna Planning Commission for more than 25 years and served as Mayor for the City of Corunna.
Upon his retirement, Bill turned his attention to traveling with Billie throughout the United States. Eventually, they settled for winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where there were endless games of golf and walks on the beach.
His summers were spent in his workshop, where Bill’s love and perfection of carpentry benefited both family and friends as he built their requested wood furniture pieces. There was no project that Bill could not make and, even more amazing, no mistake that he could not conceal.
Surviving are his daughters Johnnie (Maurice) Robin Bompezzi and Jonie (Clifford) Lee Mitts; grandchildren Tiffany and Steve Lewkowski, Nick and Michelle Bompezzi, Andrea and Todd Witherell and Jonathan and Raechel Mitts; as well as great-grandchildren Lanee and Cade Lewkowski, Giada and Alessia Bompezzi and Wesley and Astrid Fontana. Bill is also survived by his brothers, Robert, Linnell and Jack Striggow, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Joanne Bower, nieces and nephews Shawn (William) Belanger, Pamela (Edwin) Nuveman, Patricia Striggow, Randy (Roxanne) Striggow, Pamela (Gary) Mathias, Terry (Becky) Bower, and James (Sharon) Bower.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, parents, parents-in-law, sister-in-law Carole Striggow and niece Jill Striggow-Batteen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Shriners Transportation Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.
