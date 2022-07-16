Marcella (Molly) June Yeiter

Our dear mother passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the age of 92.
Molly was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She was born to Grace and Nick Hollenback on June 12, 1930, in Owosso. She was married to the love of her life, Lawrence F. Yeiter, on July 2, 1947, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2016.
Molly is survived by her children Thomas (Christy) Yeiter of Big Sandy, Tennessee, Patricia (Robert) Daniels of Port Charlotte, Florida and David Yeiter of Owosso. Molly is also survived by her sister Donna Banghart of Henderson and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to Lawrence and her parents, Molly was preceded in death by her son Douglas Yeiter; daugher-in-law Kathy Yeiter; brothers Kenneth, Dale and Eugene; and sisters Dorothy, Leona and Loretta.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
