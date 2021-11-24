Eugene ‘Gene’ D. Lingo Sr.

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones: wife Gisela, sons Eugene Jr. and John Lingo and daughter Rita.
Eugene was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Leo and Gladys (Seigel) Lingo.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery, where honors will be rendered at a later date.
