Gerald R. ‘Jerry’ Bowles

Age 87, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital.
A Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jun 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Jerry was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Bancroft, the son of George and Veronica (Heeney) Bowles. He attended St. Paul School. Jerry enjoyed being outdoors. He loved working outdoors, fishing, hunting and traveling out west and throughout the United States with his wife, Catherine, in their R.V. Most of all, Gerald looked forward to spending time with his family. He married Catherine Green in Owosso on June 6, 1953. They recently celebrated 69 loving years of marriage. Jerry was an owner and operator of his own semi and was a proud Teamster.
Jerry is survived by wife Catherine Bowles; children Bob Bowles, Cheryl Smith, Sandra Bowles, Cathy (Robert) Flores and Karin Bowles; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters Marion (McKowen) Bean and Donna (Sheldon) Dawson; several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Wayne Bowles; daughter in-law Sallie Bowles; granddaughter Sarah Smith; brothers Raymond, Bernard and Tom Bowles; sisters Geraldine (Bowles) Alexander and Janet (Bowles) Young; and parents George and Veronica Bowles.
Memorial contributions are suggested for Jerry’s Neuro ICU expenses.
