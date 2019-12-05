Age 65, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Jeff was born Feb. 22, 1954, to Clare and Norabelle (Bouck) Washburn in Owosso. He grew up in Corunna and attended Corunna High School, graduating with the class of 1972. He played many sports and excelled in football for Coach Nick Annese while at CHS.
Jeff attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, graduating in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Jeff worked in sales in Michigan before relocating to Phoenix, Arizona, to begin his lasting career in sales of concrete supplies and building materials to the construction trade. Jeff held several senior sales roles and traveled extensively over the years. Jeff and his family relocated a few times but always came back to Phoenix, their adopted home.
He was an avid sports and car enthusiast. He loved classic cars, motorcycles and spending time with his friends and family, eating burgers and drinking beers. A genuine man with a love for the classics.
Over the last few years, Jeff spent six months of the year at his cabin in northern Michigan where, as a child, his parents vacationed in the same northern Michigan area. Many extended family members reside close by, so it became his second home. Jeff leaves many friends in the Corunna area and was always proud to be from Shiawasssee County.
Jeff was a devoted and loving family man to his daughters and many grandchildren. Jeff was loved and adored by so many and was an incredible dad, “gpa”, cousin, mentor and friend. His passing comes with such devastation.
His contagious belly laugh, his bright smile and his magnetic personality will be forever imprinted in our hearts.
Jeff is survived by his three daughters Lindsey, Lacey and Kayla; grandchildren Avery, Cyanne, Chase, Bronson, Reese, Blakely and baby Brody due in April 2020.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brother William.
A celebration of life will take place in Arizona at Noah’s Event Center, 2100 E. Yeager Drive in Chandler, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. A celebration of life in Michigan is in the planning stages and will be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.