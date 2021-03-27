Joseph James Zachar

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Joseph was born March 23, 1948, in Owosso, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Marek) Zachar.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966, and proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam era.
Joe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Owosso Eagles Club, Knights of Columbus and the Owosso V.F.W., where he looked forward to helping with the Sunday breakfasts. He enjoyed being outdoors, golfing and tending to his garden.
Joe retired from General Motors after 35 years of service at the Cutlass Assembly water test.
Joe is survived by his wife Sue Zachar; sons Joseph (Christl) Zachar, Patrick Zachar and Christopher Zachar; grandchildren Cameron Zachar and Jolyn Zachar; sister Susan (James) Sweet; brother Dan Zachar; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso V.F.W.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.