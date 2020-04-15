Patricia Ann Hudson Parsons

Died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She spent the day surrounded by the love of her son listening to her favorite music and hearing messages of love from her family. Pat passed away peacefully holding the hand of her beloved husband of 48 years with her trademarked beautiful red manicured nails.
Born in 1951 in Byron, Pat graduated a proud Eagle from Byron High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in English and Biology from Spring Arbor College in 1973, and a Master’s degree in Library Sciences from the University of Michigan and Central Michigan University in 1983. Later in her educational career, she received an Administrative Endorsement from Central Michigan University.
Pat was an inspiring teacher and coach for over 35 years all throughout Michigan and the world. She dedicated her educational career to supporting and encouraging her students and teams to do their absolute best, persistently asking for “Uno Mas.” For many years, Pat gave up her lunches keeping the library open for all students who needed a safe space. She took time to connect with each of them, making sure they knew they were loved and cared for. In recent years, Pat basked in the continued & renewed connections with her students via social media, letters, and calls. It brought true joy and contentment to hear the impact she had on their lives.
A world traveler, Pat visited over 26 countries through her young adult life and with her family. Pat’s thirst for knowledge and experiences drew her across the planet, expanding her and her entire family’s world with each flight, museum, historical location, and awe-inspiring vista. She was blessed to experience so much of the world, to understand how truly small this planet is, and to build a network of loved ones that spans the globe to this day.
Moving around the world multiple times, Pat always made each house a welcoming and loving home for everyone. Known for her amazing collections, decorations, and themed events, Pat loved creating special moments and experiences for her loved ones. She sent birthday cards each year to many friends and family not missing a single date and was always sure to have gifts for her beloved nieces and nephews at every celebration. Pat received pure joy from making sure people knew they were loved and will always be remembered for it.
Pat is preceded in death by her father Donald R. Hudson, mother Kathryn Lucille Wakeman Hudson, sisters Donna Bussell (Don), Arlene Gulick (Richard), and Carol Hudson, brother Paul D. Hudson (Barbara) and brother in law Gery Stewart, and beloved son Caleb J. Parsons.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years J. Mark Parsons, son Jordan D. Parsons (Russell Tupper), brother Robert Hudson (Beverly), and sister Dorothy Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, Pat’s family requests you consider gifts in her name to the Munson Healthcare Foundation’s Cancer Patient Needs Fund at 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City MI, 49684 or the donation of a book in her memory to your local public or school library.
Arrangements are provided by Corey Funeral Home Inc. of Evart, MI. The family will host a celebration of her life when it is possible.
