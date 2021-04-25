Robert Lee Spinning

Age 86, of Durand, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Sharp Funeral Homes, 8138 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
Visitation will take place at noon Saturday until the time of the service.
Those who wish to make contributions may do so to Kindred Hospice or Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Robert was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Durand, the son of Irving and Susanna Marie (Wiseley) Spinning. He was a 1954 graduate of Durand High School.
Robert served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.
He married Betty J. Spalding Oct. 28, 1961, in Owosso.
Robert was a stock attendant for GMPD before retiring with 39 1/3 years in 1994.
He is survived by his wife Betty, of Durand; children Jo Ann (James) Ford, Mark Spinning, Sherry (Jamie) Burlingame, all of the Durand area; and grandchildren Zachary Spinning, Jacob Ford, Hanna Ford and Drew Burlingame.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.
Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page at sharpfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.