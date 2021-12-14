A loving and honorable man, husband, father and grandfather.
Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service Thursday.
James was born Dec. 17, 1948, in Lansing, the son of Joseph and June (Perrin) Pollock.
He graduated from Lansing Everett High School, class of 1967. In 1968, James enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served in Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division from 1968 to 1969. James then served with the 3rd Armored Division in Germany. He loved his country and the American flag, wherever it flew. James stood for the national anthem and removed his hat when it played. He was the most patriotic, God-loving American you would have ever met.
After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1971, James returned to Lansing.
James was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a carrier in East Lansing. James owned his own lawn care business until his retirement.
James is survived by the love of his life, his wife Lynne; daughters Jamie Buehner, Jodi Pollock, Johanne Pardee and Julia Pollock; son Jason Pollock; stepsons Will Beamish and Sam Beamish; grandchildren David Sleep, Jeffrey Sleep, Jessica Pollock and Michaela Pollock; and several great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his beloved father Joseph Pollock and mother June Pollock, whom he missed dearly.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s or the charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
