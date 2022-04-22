Shirley M. (Pugh) Smith

Age 74, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hurley Medical Center.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, at United Pentecostal Church, 1425 Hickory St. in Owosso, with the Rev. Joey McKinnies officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at United Pentecostal Church and from noon until the service Monday at the church.
Shirley was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Detroit, the daughter of Joyce (Smith) Truax, adopted by Joseph and Rita Smith.
She was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Owosso.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, bingo; especially crocheting and looked forward to time spent with her family.
She was a nurse aid for Alternative Services of Owosso.
Shirley is survived by her children Norbert (Liane) Pugh Jr. of Arizona, Michael (Linda) Pugh of Flint, Rolley Pugh of Elsie, Tammy (Joseph) Hodack of Elsie, Janet (Brad) Dahl of Owosso, Debra Short of Corunna, Norman Pugh of Owosso, Bryan Pugh of Gaines, Kathleen (Scott) Adair of Elsie, Robert (Tracey) Pugh of Columbiaville, Christopher (Tara) Pugh of Florida, Jennifer (Thomas) Newell of Owosso and Sara Cotie (William Droptiny) of Hillman; brother Steed Truax; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by the love of her life Norbert “Bob” Pugh; daughter Julie Pugh; granddaughters Tiffany Thompson and Heather Pugh; parents; sisters Elizabeth Miller and Sarah Forth; and son-in-law Donald Short.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
