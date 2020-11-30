Age 50, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
Theresa was born Dec. 6, 1969, in Flint, the daughter of Thomas and Rosanne (Herrington) Arvoy.
She was a crafts artist at the Serendipity Shop in Clio.
Theresa had a love for baseball especially the Detroit Tigers She participated in Special Olympics until she was 26. Therese also loved to play video games. She collected baseball and football trading cards.
Theresa is survived by her sisters Pamela (David) Moughler, Barbara (Fred) Parks and Dawn (Terry) Davis; loving nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Richard Marshall.
