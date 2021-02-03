Rico Timoteo Lupu

Age 36, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.
A funeral service will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Al leading in a Native American service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service Saturday.
Rico was the son of James and Hiedi (Hugo) Lupu, born in Owosso May 27, 1984.
He graduated from Owosso High School and was a member of Bay Mills Indian Community.
Rico looked forward to being outdoors, and especially enjoyed swimming and fishing. Most of all, he was a family man; his daughter Emmy was his whole world, whom he spent most of his time with.
Rico is survived by his father Jim; daughter Emmy; siblings Tano (Josilyn) Anishinaabe, Tasia (Edward) Sumbera III, Endia (Aaron) Porter and Tara Vialpando; nieces and nephews Haley, Alexia, Eliciana, Taejric, Cadette, Abbi, Dez, Micah, Tano II, Nala, Aiyanna, Aliyah, Whitney, Malayla, Marley, Ambrose, Sophia, Trenton, T’Riq, TraMar and True; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Hiedi.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
