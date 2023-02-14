Onalee Jean (Baese) Austin

Age 93, of Martin, Michigan, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Onalee was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Elsie to Onas and Thelma (Doten) Baese. She was lucky number five out of 12 siblings.
Some in the area might know of the famous Baese family. Onalee loved her siblings deeply and even helped raise some of the younger ones. The stories she would tell of growing up in a three-bedroom house, with a house full would make you smile and laugh.
Onalee knew of the man she would eventually marry; his name was Jerry Austin. He lived one town over in Ovid, and he knew the moment he saw her he would marry her.
One of the fondest stories Onalee would tell was how Jerry showed up to her family’s house and told her that he was going to take her on a date, and of course Onalee didn’t believe it and brushed him off. Well, sure enough he did.
They dated and then soon married. They moved to Kalamazoo, where Jerry was still in college, and started their life together as any other happily married couples do.
They started a family together with Barbara and Brian, then came Beth and Bryce. The children were all named with the letter “B” in honor of her maiden name: Baese.
Onalee would always say with the age differences of the kids, “They just couldn’t stop at one, the other needed one to grow up with and play with.” Onalee and Jerry would raise their kids in Otsego, and later move to Lansing.
Other than having children, Onalee’s other passion was having grandchildren. She has 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Her traits of being compassionate, nurturing, creative, loving, warm, stern when needed and a great singing voice were all the ingredients needed to be a wonderful grandmother; which she was.
No matter what stage of life you were in, Onalee was always there with coffee, stories, hands to wipe tears away or just to be there with you. Onalee was very creative; she could make simple things magical.
Onalee, at age 93, lived such a rich, loving and long life. She was reunited with her greatest love; her “big guy” Jerry finally and her family that has long passed. We all can just imagine right now she is sitting at the table with Jerry and a cup of coffee and they are just enjoying themselves once again.
“So long, and God bless the Baeses’, wherever they may be.” -
Onalee Austin, Memories of My Family.
For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.
Ecclesiastes 3:1
On Oct. 30, 1955, at the Ovid Methodist Church, Onalee Jean Baese married Jerry Brian Austin.
Surviving are her children Barbara (Dave) Blanchard, Brian (Sheryl) Austin, Beth (Alan) Charles and Bryce (Toni) Austin; siblings Mary Lou Hanold, Gale (Marcy) Baese, Merle (Carol) Baese, Richard (Linda) Baese and Diane (Dick) Bates; and sisters-in-law Shirley Baese, Dorothy Baese and Diane Baese.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years Jerry; brothers Versil Baese, Robert (Shirley) Baese, Eldon (Jean) Baese, Lewis Baese, Raymond Baese, Owen Baese and Bryce Kevin Baese; and brother-in-law Ed Hanold.
A celebration of life memorial will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Barb and Dave Blanchard, 1256 12th St., Martin, MI, 49070.
In lieu of flowers, Onalee’s children request if you would like to donate, please do so to Wings of Hope Hospice — Allegan or Allegan County Medical Care Community.
Messages of condolence may be posted at winkelfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.