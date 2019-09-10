Age 57, of Flagler Beach, Florida, formerly of Corunna, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Betty was born in Durand Jan. 6, 1962, the daughter of Willard and Rosie (Brown) Prater.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1980.
Betty married Thomas Jankovic in Flagler Beach May 5, 2005.
She loved jewelry and was a collector of fine arts such as pictures and glassware. Most of all, she had a love for people and truly enjoyed life.
Betty was employed through the years as a general manager for a retirement community in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Betty is survived by her husband; mother; brothers Curt (Jane) Prater and Doug (Tara) Prater; in-laws Judy Basso, Gene Jankovic, Jane (Greg) Milster and John Jankovic; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, brother Tom Prater, father-in-law Harry Jankovic and mother-in-law Betty Jankovic.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
