Allen Judd Somers

Age 85, of Stanton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Lakeview Terrace Assisted Living in Lakeview.
In following Allen’s wishes, a cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie, with Carol Kusnier officiating. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery in Elsie.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Allen was born in Owosso on May 9, 1936, the son of Judd and Meroe (Lusby) Somers. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1954. Allen proudly served his county in the U.S. Marines — “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” On Aug. 25, 1958, Allen married Dorothea A. Gillett in Owosso. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage prior to her death on Nov. 29, 2014. They lived in Chapin on the family farm until moving to Owosso in 1996.
Allen held many occupations: farmer, manufacturing and implement sales. He was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan and always a Marine. He was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church, Harold R. Cooley Marine League, Elsie Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Marine Toys for Tots.
Allen is survived by his daughter Kimberly (James) McClelland of Stanton; son Kevin (Tracy) Somers of Elsie; granddaughters Janelle McClelland, Mallory McClelland and Addison Somers; step-grandsons Braydon and Jacob Schaub; sister Lorna (Richard) Semans; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothea, parents, stepmother Zola Somers, mother-in-law Natalie Dewey, daughter-in-law Martha Somers and sister Elaine (Ed) Lewandowski.
Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 19848 Chapin Road, Elsie, MI, 48831.
Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 19848 Chapin Road, Elsie, MI, 48831.
