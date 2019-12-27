Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family after celebrating the holiday.
He was born on April 11, 1932, in Owosso, the son of Joseph L. and Heloise A. (Washburn) Purves.
Jody graduated from Ovid High School in 1949. On Sept. 11, 1954, he married Patricia A. Stanton in Ovid. Jody was a dairy farmer his entire life and retired in 1997.
Jody was a member of Burton United Methodist Church and the Ovid Masonic Lodge. He loved spending time with family, working in his orchard, woodworking, snowmobiling, traveling, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife Pat; daughters Maurine Homola of Owosso, Lori (David Jr.) Stechschulte of Owosso, Lois (Lynn) Gruesbeck of Laingsburg and Patty (Lloyd) Peck of St. Johns; and grandchildren Brandon (Nikki) Homola, Jaeson (Christie) Homola, Sarah (Tom) Moore, Amanda (Josh) Atkinson, Meagan (Joe) Merlo, Lindsey (Kevin) Bell, Katie (Joel) Roseberry, Tricia (Ben) Moreno and Tim (Holly) Mead. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and step-brother Burt (Sandy) Case of Ovid. He was preceded in death by brother Jim Purves and step-sister Betty Case.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home with Rev. Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Owosso Township. Memorials may be given to Memorial Healthcare Hospice, 826 W. King St., Owosso, MI 48867 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
