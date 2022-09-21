Elaine A. Reynolds

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Cadillac on Oct. 26, 1939, to John and Marie (Hoitenga) Livingston. The winter of that same year, the family moved to Howell, where she and her siblings attended the Howell Public School system. She graduated in 1957. Thereafter, she attended Central Michigan University and graduated in 1961. Also, in that same year, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard A. Reynolds, and began her teaching career in the lower grades, where she specialized in reading.
She continued her education at Michigan State University to obtain her master’s degree. She was selected as one of two teachers in the Owosso Public School system to attend Western Michigan University to qualify as a Reading Recovery Teacher. She retired in 1999 to enjoy her grandchildren. She felt her finest achievement was her family.
She enjoyed MSU basketball, Detroit Tigers baseball, golf, bridge, euchre and reading. She especially enjoyed her Thursday night bridge club — some of whom had played with her for over 40 years — and her Wednesday night golf league at the Owosso Country Club, where she served many years on the Women’s Association as president and secretary for two years each and many more as locker room chair. She volunteered in the Memorial Healthcare Gift Shop, served on the altar guild and was an usher at Christ Episcopal Church and was a member of the Owosso Study Club.
She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Allan; stepmother Beth (Woody); brother Wil; sister Lois; daughters Beth Reynolds and (partner) Sharon McDaniel, Kristen and (husband) Edward Sanford and Judy and (husband) Paul Swaner; grandchildren Andrew, Nicholas and Madelyn Sanford and Gus Swaner; sister-in-law Stonna and (husband) Richard Spalding; several nephews, and their families.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Marie, brother Ronald and sister Martha.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., with a gathering beforehand from noon until the service Saturday, Sept. 24, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes in Owosso, officiated by nephew David Spalding.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the American Cancer Society or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
