Elaine A. Reynolds

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Cadillac on Oct. 26, 1939, to John and Marie (Hoitenga) Livingston. The winter of that same year, the family moved to Howell, where she and her siblings attended the Howell Public School system. She graduated in 1957. Thereafter, she attended Central Michigan University and graduated in 1961. Also, in that same year, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard A. Reynolds, and began her teaching career in the lower grades, where she specialized in reading.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.