Passed into eternal life on Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 75.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso. The Rev. Randall Johnson will celebrate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel.
Betty was born on Dec. 12, 1944, to Curtis Henry and Juanita Marie (Penrod) Yancey in Carbondale, Illinois. Betty’s family moved to Michigan in 1955 and she attended Laingsburg Schools.
On Jan. 11, 1964, Betty married Robert Melvin Kiesling in Laingsburg, and together they spent their lives there; Robert predeceased her on Jan. 21, 2002. Betty worked at Meijer for five years but spent most of her life caring for her family.
Betty loved animals; her favorite hobbies were, bingo, casino trips, fishing, and camping with many special friends and family (the list is to long to list.) In her earlier years she was an avid bowler and snowmobiler. She loved to BOOGIE! All of Betty’s grandchildren were special to her — she loved them all very much! Betty was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Perry.
Betty is survived by her daughter Brenda (Lanny) Pratt of Puryear, Tennessee; sons Bobby Dale Kiesling of Grand Blanc and Andrew (Michell) Kiesling of Laingsburg; sister Marilyn Wilson of St. Johns; brother Curtis (Beverly) Yancey Jr. of Port Neches, Texas; brother in-law Charles (Judy) Kiesling of Ovid; six grandsons, four granddaughters, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers you consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.