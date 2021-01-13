Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
Margaret was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Saginaw, the daughter of Edward and Blanche (Smith) Balma.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1970, and earned an associate’s degree from Lansing Community College.
Peggy enjoyed bowling, fishing, casino trips and traveling.
She married R.J. Allen in Strathroy, Ontario, Canada, on May 19, 1980.
Peggy was a beautician and bookkeeper for many years.
She is survived by her husband R.J.; daughters Shellysue Proudfoot, Michelle Carmody, Mariann Conway and Milissa (Terry) Thayer; sons Corey (Kelly) Allen and Joe Allen; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister Carolee (Ken) Noonon; brother Jim (Margie) Balma; special friends Denise, Deb, Gail, Tina, Dennis and Fern; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; twin brother Eddie Balma; son-in-law Gene Proudfoot; daughter-in-law Julia Blackman; and nephew Joshua Balma.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
