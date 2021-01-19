Lucia Carol Walden

Age 82, of Chesaning, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence.
Carol was born Jan. 27, 1938, in Brady Township to Don and Mary (Mahony) Walter. She was raised in the Chesaning area and was in the Top 10 of the 1955 graduating class at Chesaning High School.
She lived in Oscoda for 20 years, Texas for 15 years and in Chesaning the past 15 years. She married Larry Gene Walden Aug. 27, 1988, in Oscoda.
Mrs. Walden was employed as a comptroller for the civil service, many years at Wurtsmith Air Force Base, retiring at level GS14. She enjoyed going for rides in her Cadillac and going by places where she lived, went to school and cemeteries where her ancestors are buried.
She liked to listen to old music, especially older country music. Carol was a loyal San Antonio Spurs fan.
Surviving are her husband Larry; children Norm Wolfe of Oakley, Debralyn Stover of Chesaning, Mike Wolfe (fiancee Janice Andersen) of Chesaning and Pat (Sue) Wolfe of Beaverton; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several stepchildren and grandchildren; siblings Jim (Linda) Walter, Connie Walter, Jane (Wayne) Cantrell and Bob Kimmel; and many nieces, nephews, stepbrothers and sisters, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Margaret Walter, and Mary and Marv Castle; first husband Norman Wolfe; second husband Tony Slama; granddaughter Amber Damic in 2021; daughter-in-law Louette Wolfe in 2003; son-in-law David McClelland in 1979; and brother Donald Walter.
Funeral services will be take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning. Burial will follow in Ridge Road Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home. Currently funeral homes are limited to 25 people. Please keep your visit brief to allow everyone a chance to see the family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Memorial Healthcare Oncology Unit.
