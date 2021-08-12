Age 88, of Bancroft, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, peacefully at home.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside burial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 4, in Gould City.
Bob was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Gould City, to Robert and Marion (Baker) Hewitt. He was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He had served for four years in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of staff sergeant. He was a radar operator stationed in Alaska during the Korean War.
He retired from the Ford Motor Company’s Rawsonville plant after 30 years. He then bought a backhoe and an 80-acre spread of land with a hayfield on it and enjoyed working around there for another 23 years.
Bob was a rock-solid, loyal, dependable man. He was the guy who didn’t ask if you needed help digging, he just showed up with his shovel. He will be sorely missed by all who appreciated him.
He is survived by son Robert Michael (Patty) Hewitt and Michael’s daughter Crystal Hewitt; son Kevin (Laura) Hewitt and their sons Max and Alex Hewitt; daughter Julie Tucker and her children Dan (Nikki) Tucker, Michael (Candace) Tucker, David (Courtney) Tucker and Sarah Hewitt; and great-grandchildren Anakin, Emerson, Penelope, Mara, Lucy, Ian, Angelina, Jasmine and Aria.
He is also survived by his sister and special brother-in-law Patsy and Sam McPherson of Engadine, whose home he called home. He also cared a great deal for his many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by sister Sally Haley, and brothers Dale, Donald, Wesley and Floyd Hewitt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Bob had a soft spot in his heart for pets and animals.
Online condolences are welcome.
