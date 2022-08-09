Anthony J. ‘AJ’ Kiefer

Age 45, of Swartz Creek, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Anthony was born March 21, 1977, in Flint, the son of Kevin Kiefer and Shirley (Oginsky) Mayer.
He graduated from Carman-Ainsworth High School, class of 1995, and won the right to represent Michigan in the National Robotics Competition in Washington D.C. He earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering at GMI Engineering and Management Institute/Kettering University in 2004.
Anthony was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He found the opportunity to combine his professional skills and scouting passion as a Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1995.
Anthony was a fun, loving uncle who enjoyed tinkering with construction projects and Boy Scout activities. He lived by the boy scout motto, “Always Be Prepared”. He was an avid skier and enjoyed watching Nascar. AJ had a love for MSU and was a die hard Sparty! Go Green! But his greatest attribute was his wit and ability to debate. He devoted
his life to the Youth organization BSA working with kids to develop character and sense of leadership. He loved kids and they loved him.
His last employment was with TRW Automotive as a mechanical engineer, where he worked on brake system product development and testing. As a part of his work, he got the opportunity to go on “test trips” to Europe.
Anthony is survived by his father Kevin Kiefer; stepfather Harold Mayer; sister Lacy (Mark) Hess; best friend Kevin (Lisa) McGlashen; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of the Kiefer, Mayer and Oginsky families.
He was predeceased by his mother Shirley (Oginsky) Mayer and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Boy Scouts of America in his name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
