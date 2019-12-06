Age 93, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 18, 1926, in Buchanan, the daughter of Harry and Leora (Proud) Otwell. She graduated from Dowagiac High School with the class of 1944.
Bonnie was the beloved wife and best friend of the late William “Arthur” Matznick. They were married in Angola, Indiana, Oct. 10, 1947; he predeceased her Sept. 3, 2003.
Bonnie worked at GTE for 20 years as a communication consultant. She was the first woman within the company to achieve “Salesperson of the Year.” She served as past president for the Zonta Club of Owosso and as a den mother for the Boy Scouts earning the Shiawassee Canoe Award.
Bonnie found joy in all things through her love of flowers, sipping chai lattes and shopping for the perfect pair of shoes at Younkers. She was an extraordinary seamstress and her meticulous creations made with love — quilts, Christmas stockings, curtains, and clothes — will forever be cherished. She was the master of removing tough stains and was known to follow everyone around with a Dust Buster.
In 1977, Arthur and Bonnie built a home on Lake Missaukee in Lake City, where they lived during the summers until 2003. The cabin on Forest Drive served for many years as a summertime destination filled with summer friends, drinks on the deck, wild blueberries and garter snakes.
Winters were spent in the border town of Mission, Texas, where they enjoyed the winter Texan community. In her later years, Bonnie moved back to Owosso where she attended Hope Vineyard Church of Owosso. She loved creating welcome bags for the newest church members and fellowshipping with the special ladies of the women’s small group.
During Bonnie’s final months, she entered into hospice care in her daughter Connie’s home. It is with heartfelt gratitude that our family was extended to include Joelle, Laurie, Adele and Karen as they lovingly and respectfully gave the much-needed support and care always taking the time to talk, listen and laugh. Hugs were abundant. She felt so blessed and grateful for each of them.
She is survived by her children Sandye (Tom) Whetter, Dennis (Sue) Matznick, Brad (Betty) Matzick and Connie (Tony) Minarik; grandchildren Jennifer (Steven) Gottlieb, Eric (Angie) Matznick, Jason Norton, Mark (Stephanie) Matznick, Mackenzie (Joe) Snyder, Curtis (Leslly) Matznick, Samantha (Jeremy) Bernhardt and Alex Minarik; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Bud Otwell; special niece Sharon (Francis) Morley; and the Hope Vineyard church family.
Bonnie was predeceased by her husband William “Arthur” Matznick; siblings Clyde, Myrtle, Gayle, Shirley, Ward and Pat; and special aunt Mildred Penwell.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Rev. Bob Moore officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Vineyard Church and Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
