Shad Douglas Marble

Age 52, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Dave Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Sunday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.
Shad was born Aug. 9, 1969 in Owosso, the son of Robert Marble and Nancy (Bond) Marble.
He graduated from Owosso High School, in the class of 1988.
Shad’s real love was cooking. He was head chef at Tanglewood restaurant and BJ’s. He also cooked at Drew’s and Eddie’O Flynns.
Shad was an avid University of Michigan, Detroit Tigers and Nascar fan. He enjoyed shooting pool, camping or just being outdoors.
Shad is survived by his father Robert (Susan) Marble; brothers James Marble, Mike (Carla) Marble,William Marble and Lynn (Melody) Marble; sister Terry (Justin) Salmer; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Xavier Dougles and mother Nancy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
