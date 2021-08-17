Age 78, was taken to heaven Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, to meet her Lord after a short illness.
Nancy was born March 24, 1943, in Midland.
The family lived on Carter Road in Midland County. The Rev. M.L. Martin confirmed her in the Lutheran church. She married Franklin Lyle Acker Jan. 23, 1965, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Midland by the Rev. M.L. Martin. They were blessed with two children, Richard Allen Acker and Christina Lynn (Acker) Cieslik.
After they were married, Frank and Nancy moved to Big Rapids, where Frank attended Ferris State University. They moved to Owosso before returning to Ferris, where Frank continued his studies. Eventually they moved back to Owosso to build their home. They moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to be near their children and later moved back to Michigan, settling in the Lansing area to enjoy their retirement.
Nancy was a school lunch lady in Corunna, Big Rapids and Holt. At 50 years old, God granted her wish where she could spread the love, friendship and caring through a bakery. She owned Gourmet Breads and Sweets Bakery in Fort Wayne, where she rose before the sun came up and made thousands of the most delectable cinnamon rolls, pies, breads and other baked goods.
She could talk to you about baking for hours and always welcomed questions from family relating to it. She spent many hours baking her delicious sweets to share with family and friends.
Her light will continue to shine in the lives of those who knew her.
Survivors include her husband Frank; son Richard (Becca) and their children Justine and Kaleigh Acker; daughter Christina and her children Rachel and Temperance Cieslik; sister Marilyn Gay; brothers Bob (Judy) Plumer and Bryon (Dawn) Plumer; nieces and nephews Kimberly Gay-Armour (Aaron), Kathy Nicodemus (Robert), Betty Plumer, Jill Plumer (Cathy Puharic), Shelly Plumer, Tammy Plumer, Scott Plumer and Jacob Simpson.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents Roland Seymour and Veva (Sovereen) Plumer; sister Meta Simpson; son-in-law Joseph Cieslik; and nephew David Plumer.
A memorial luncheon will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Redeemer Lutheran Church on N. M-52 in Owosso.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
