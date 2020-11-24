Lorraine L. Meyer

Loving mother, aunt, grandma and friend passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 90 from complications due to COVID-19.
Lorraine was born in Owosso Feb. 4, 1930, to parents Andrew and Esther (Carstensen) Lewis. She and her older brother Marv grew up on the family farm on Morrice Road, south of town.
She attended Owosso Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1948. Soon after, she worked as an assistant for her Uncle Jim and Aunt Hilah Douglas at Douglas Trucking (the Chrest plumbing building on Main Street). She earned a degree in 1958 from Lansing Business School.
In 1960, Lorraine married Bruce R. Meyer and became a homemaker, raising three children while working as Bruce’s secretary for Meyer Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning for 27 years.
Lorraine was an avid churchgoer and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Owosso for more than 50 years. As part of the FUMC women’s group, she enjoyed working the church rummage sale and helping to host events in fellowship hall.
Car rides in the country, walks, playing bridge with her lifelong girlfriends, crossword puzzles, baking (especially pies), and hosting family dinners brought happiness to Lorraine. She loved to laugh and truly enjoyed conversation with others. Lorraine always asked “What trips do you have planned?” and “What’s on the agenda?”
She and Bruce also developed a love for travel, seeing much of the United States and overseas as well, oftentimes with Lorraine’s brother and sister-in-law, Marv and Joyce Lewis. Summers were spent in Northern Michigan on Mullett Lake with their kids and grandkids where she loved watching them swim, boat, and gather around the fire pit.
Lorraine lived in the moment the past few years. “You are my favorite,” was her goodbye to close friends and family. You knew in that moment you were the favorite.
Lorraine and Bruce raised three children, Lori (Mark) Smith, Robert Meyer, and Greg (Susan) Meyer. Spoiling grandchildren was Lorraine’s specialty, always quick with chocolate (her favorite), molasses cookies, or her famous peanut brittle. She loved all eight of her grandkids dearly: Matt Smith, Courtney Smith, Callie Meyer, Carson Meyer, Caroline Meyer, Ben Meyer and Jake Meyer, and great-grandson Jaxson Buhl. Also dear to her heart was former daughter-in-law Bettina Meyer.
Lorraine’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Oliver Woods Assisted Living Facility who cared for her over the last 17 months, as well as the Memorial Healthcare COVID floor nurses who helped her through her last days. Lorraine’s kitty is now a permanent resident at Oliver Woods and will bring comfort to many.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Bruce R. Meyer, and her brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Joyce Lewis.
A private service will take place Saturday, Nov. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Owosso with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on Nelson-House Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso First United Methodist Church, Shiawassee County Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
