Glenda Lou Dolehanty

Of Swartz Creek, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek (a live stream of the service will be available on Glenda’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com). The Rev. Dr. John Walworth officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the funeral home and from noon until the service Saturday, July 15.
Glenda was born in Durand on April 10 (year omitted on Glenda’s strict instructions), the daughter of Jack and Betty (Leoffert) Wells.
She was a 1957 graduate of Durand High School. In 1959, Glenda bravely moved overseas to England where her first of four children was born.
From then on she desired to see the world and bravely traveled to many countries, including Australia, Switzerland and India, where she spent time with the Mother Teresa Missionaries of Charity.
Glenda received an associate’s degree in nursing and obtained her license as a registered nurse in both Michigan and California.
She also earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Mott Community College. Glenda not only spent over 50 years in various roles for the State of Michigan in Emergency Medical Services, but also volunteered her time to help start the all-volunteer Durand Vernon Ambulance (DVA), where she held a position of Commander and volunteered for the American Red Cross.
In 1982, Glenda was honored by the National Association of EMTs, with the prestigious EMT of the Year award, and then in 1985, the Instructor Coordinator of the Year.
She was instrumental in getting the 911 system developed and the syllabus for the EMT and paramedic programs.
Surviving are her children Christine (Anthony) Foster of Durand, Timothy (Michele) Dolehanty of Midland, Robert (Courtney Hunt) Dolehanty of North Carolina and Jaclyn (Gregory) Todd of California; grandchildren Leslee (Greg) Loafman-Cummings, Jesse (Tami) Foster, Justin (Madison) Dolehanty, Casie Dolehanty, Elliott Dolehanty, Nichole (Michael) Furlong and Brenden Dolehanty; great-grandchildren Alex, Bre`Elle, Chloe, Emily, Maxwell, Easton, Rory, Jack, Dahlia and JJ; and brother Michael (Brenda) Wells of Durand.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Kimberly Dolehanty.
