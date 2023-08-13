Jerome Alphonse ‘Jerry’ Kusnier

Age 77, of Elsie, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his sister Mary Jane’s home.
Age 77, of Elsie, passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his sister Mary Jane’s home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Bannister, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, with the Rev. Michael Kuchar officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes in Elsie. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m.
Jerry was born in Owosso on June 25, 1946, the son of John Joseph and Anna M. (Caudy) Kusnier. He graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1964. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army and he was stationed in Panama Canal Zone.
Jerry enjoyed farming, woodworking, fishing, gardening and going to breakfast on Thursday morning (he called this his therapy.) He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of St. Cyril’s Catholic Church. He had a servant’s heart and was there for anyone who needed him. Spending time with his family was very important to him.
He is survived by sisters Margaret Ann (Jerry) Horak of Elsie; Mary Jane Holmes of Elsie; Anna Marie (Chris) Anderson of Portage; and brothers John (Diane) Kusnier of Elsie; Robert Kusnier of Owosso; Richard (Carol) Kusnier of Elsie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joseph Kusnier.
The family would like to thank Elara Caring Hospice — Cortney, Emily, and staff.
Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus 13449, 517 East Main Street Bannister. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie.
