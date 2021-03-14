Clem Sellers

Age 95, of Owosso, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Clem was born on March 17, 1925, making St. Patrick’s Day a celebratory birthday for 95 years. He was a graduate of Corunna High School with the class of 1943 being a member of the football and basketball teams.
Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Preble as a communications specialist, and received an honorable discharge at the end of World War II.
He married Jean (Thomas) Sellers on Oct. 26, 1946, in Owosso and they were married for 57 years until her death in 2003. They raised four children Connie, Tom, Pat, and Al in Corunna.
Clem and Jean were dedicated patrons of the arts, frequently traveling with friends to live stage shows at The Barn Theater in Galesburg, The Whiting Theater in Flint, and The Wharton Center. In the past few years he went to Chicago with family and enjoyed Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton.
Clem was employed selling advertising for WOAP Radio in Owosso for over 50 years until his retirement in 2006. He called on many businesses throughout Shiawassee County and was always a friendly face to local business owners. For many years he was on-the-air broadcasting high school football and basketball games on WOAP. Clem was a long-time member of the Corunna Rotary Club and received special recognition for 25 years of perfect attendance. He was a member of Children with Special Needs Fund which helped to provide equipment, such as wheelchairs, for children who suffered from polio. Clem was also recognized as the Owosso-Corunna Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
In addition to his wife Jean, he was predeceased by his mother Alice Sellers, and his aunt May Bowers who lovingly raised him.
Clem is survived by his four children: Connie Sellers (Mark Neds), of Hastings, Tom Sellers, of Roscommon, Pat (Paul) Spaniola, of Ludington, and Al Sellers, of Colorado; grandchildren Erica Kenan of Grand Ledge, Marta (Avery) Libby of Otsego, Charlie (Ona) Spaniola of Seattle, Washington, Jeff Spaniola of Norfolk, Virginia, Rickie (Ashlee) Gunn of Hastings, Julius Gunn of Phoenix, Marcus Gunn of Phoenix, Elizabeth and Devon Neds-Fox, and Josh and Zena Neds-Fox. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Aiden Libby, Mason Libby, Daiva Spaniola, Nico Clem Spaniola, Mazzy Neds-Fox, Eleanor Neds-Fox, and Abraham Neds-Fox. He leaves behind his beloved friend, Eleanor Kline, who filled his last years with much love and happiness.
Clem was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Corunna where he served on the parish board.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date due to COVID 19.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts in Owosso lebowskicenter.com or Children with Special Needs Fund, PO Box 30734, Lansing, Michigan 48909. michigan.gov/csnfund/.
Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Corunna Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
