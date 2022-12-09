Luella Anna Rodgers

Age 101, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Owosso Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52, Owosso. Burial will followed in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 10:41 pm
Luella was born Jan. 5, 1921, in Owosso, the third child of the late William Thomas-Ora and Gladys Odesa (Dodge) Spencer. She attended Owosso Schools and on Aug. 29, 1938, she married the late Gerald J. Rodgers in Howard City, Indiana. Together they raised five children.
Luella spent her life caring for her family. She and Gerald raised two sets of twins: boys, Larry and Garry, and girls, Gloria and Glora, as well as a daughter, Geraldine. Luella loved camping with her family and doing hand embroidery; she last embroidered at 95 years old.
Luella is survived by her daughter Glora Ann (Terry) Brown; son Larry Rodgers; grandchildren Michael S. Brown, James (Cassie) Smith, Corrina (Paul) Scheffler, Donald Dewitt, Mark (Cindy) Brown, Lori (Steve) Carpenter, TeAnna (James) Taphouse, Tracy (Tim Berry) Lighthill and Renee Flynn Brown; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerald; her parents; brothers Charles, Herman, Wendell and Norman; daughters Geraldine and Gloria; son Garry; son in-law Michael O. Brown; grandsons Mitch Brown and Norman Smith; and great-grandson Steven Carpenter.
Pictures, memories, and condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
Monetary donations can be directed to the Owosso Church of Christ.
