Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
Graveside services will take place at a later date.
Betty was born Aug. 19, 1923, in Livonia, the daughter of John and Hazel (Tobin) Hazel.
She graduated from Chadsey High School in Detroit and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Betty loved to travel and was a volunteer for Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, Shiawassee County on Aging and Flint Chapter of RSVP.
She married Angus Forrester June 1, 1946.
Betty was employed through the years at AT&T as an assistant operator supervisor.
Betty is survived by her daughter-in-law Tanya Forrester of Dallas, Georgia; granddaughters Taran (Jack) Manchester of Elsie and D’Na (Terry) Lawson; great-grandchildren Madison, Austin, Jayden and Trevin; sister Delphine (William) Buschjost; nieces, nephews; and other loving family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, son David Forrester, two sisters and two brothers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.