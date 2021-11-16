Shirley Bailey

Age 93, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home.
Shirley was born Feb. 7, 1928, in Flint, the daughter of Raymond and Myrtle (Prine) Waltz.
She graduated from Morrice High School.
Shirley loved painting, decorating, ceramics and traveling. She had a love for music, and she especially enjoyed playing the piano and going to music jams.
Shirley married Marion “Bud” Bailey in 1981 at First United Methodist Church in Owosso.
She was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years Bud; grandchildren Sheila Culp and Mike Keller; great-granddaughter Chelsea Penning; stepdaughters Judy (Dennis) McIntyre and Lori Rutledge and their families; nephew Harry Waltz; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by son Benard Merindorf, daughters Mary Lou Merindorf and Bonnie Keller and first husband Jim Merindorf.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice or Memorial Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
