Age 57, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 10 am to noon on Friday, Nov. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Mary was the daughter of James and Mary (Kanzel) Kidd born in Douglas on June 30, 1963. She attended and graduated from Owosso High School.
Mary worked at Meijer in Corunna in the grocery department.
She married Jeff Nimphie in Corunna on July 22, 2010.
Mary is survived by her husband Jeff; sons Benjamin (Samantha) Nichols and Christopher Nichols; grandchildren Zander and Abagail; sisters Janice (David) Goodrich, Barb (Norm) Spencer and Linda (Phil) Heavilin; brother Michael (Tammy) Kidd; several nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law Suzann and Dale Nimphie, brothers and sisters-in-law Tammy and Bill Timlick and Dean and Kelly Davenport; and Grandpa JR.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.