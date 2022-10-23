Betty J. Neubaum

Age 88, of Morrice, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Sparrow Hospital. A memorial gathering will take place at the Durand Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct.30, 2022.
Betty Jean Rust was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Owosso, a daughter of Fay and Gertrude (Chalker) Rust. She enjoyed puzzles, knitting, crocheting, poker, mowing the lawn, playing cards with the ladies at the AMVETS, visiting with her sister, Doris and spending time with her family. Betty worked most of her life at various jobs over the years.
