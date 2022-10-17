Bruce L. Cook

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare. After several decades of treatment for atrial fibrillation, his heart gave out.
A funeral with communion will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A celebration of life honoring Bruce Cook will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Owosso Performing Arts Center at Owosso High School.
Bruce was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Owosso, the son of Donald and Florence-Etta (Bailey) Cook. He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1946, and attended the University of Michigan, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration. He married Jacqueline Priebe in La Jolla, California, on April 25, 1953, while serving as a U.S. Navy officer during the Korean War.
He built over 500 houses in Port Huron and Niles before returning to Owosso in 1971 to join his father at Wolverine Sign Works, where he was president until he retired in 2009. He then served as president of the Cook Family Foundation, a philanthropy established by his father. Bruce had a lifelong passion for the University of Michigan, personally recruiting several hundred students. He enjoyed Wolverine sports, buying football season tickets for over 70 years and attending many basketball and softball games. The Hayo-Went-Ha Camps, the Shiawassee Family YMCA and the Friends of the Shiawassee River were among several organizations he strongly and personally supported.
Bruce is survived by his wife; sons Paul (Laurie) Cook and Thomas Cook (Anna Owens); grandchildren Bailey (Thomas) Leppert, Isaac Cook, Abigail Cook (Eduard Heijkoop), and Augustus Cook (Krystal Marsh).
He was predeceased by his brother Donald Cook Jr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church or Shiawassee Family YMCA.
