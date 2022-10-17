Bruce L. Cook

Age 93, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare. After several decades of treatment for atrial fibrillation, his heart gave out.

A funeral with communion will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Paul Brunell officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.

