Age 51, known to many as “Bill” or “Billy,” passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 7:45 p.m. in Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital.
He was a resident of Warsaw, and previously a resident of Shiawassee County and of Costa Rica.
Born Nov. 3, 1968, in Owosso, Bill was the son of James and Julia (Oginsky) Wing. He was a 1987 graduate of New Lothrop High School and held various positions before his adventurous, spirit and love for travel took him to Costa Rica.
Bill was a hard worker and an entrepreneur with many talents including carpentry, sales and coffee farming. He had a big heart and generous spirit. He loved to garden and enjoyed time spent outdoors. He liked fishing, hunting and all types of music (especially rock and country).
His gregarious personality allowed him to make friends easily and he loved to entertain, especially if he could feed his guests — he was an astounding cook. He had a love for nature and a love for animals, bonding chiefly with his dogs, Honkey and Spike.
A free spirit with a giving nature, Bill often put other’s needs first. He was a loyal friend and a proud grandfather. Those who survive with memories to cherish include his daughter, Amber Wing of Corunna; grandson Jett Helias of Corunna; parents James and Julia Wing of Corunna; and sister Holly (husband, Patrick) Ilada of Warsaw.
Also surviving are several cousins, including Christie (husband, John) Tackett and Jimmy Landes; and many close friends, near and far.
His grandparents preceded him in passing.
The family has entrusted Titus Funeral Home, 2000 E. Sheridan St. in Warsaw, with Bill’s care. Locally, no services are scheduled.
Friends may leave condolences for the family at titusfuneralhome.com.
