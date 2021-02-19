Passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Grayling, with her family present.
Elizabeth was born in Nuth, Netherlands, Dec. 5, 1926. She grew up in her hometown of Nuth with two brothers and six sisters.
On Dec. 30, 1950, she married Anton (Tony) Kozole. In 1953, the couple immigrated to the United States, settling in the Owosso area, where they had family.
Betty was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Betty was active in the choir, funeral dinners and baking kolache.
Betty and Tony had many friends and traveled both in the United States and Europe. Betty also loved to play cards and socialize with friends.
There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. April 17 at St Joseph Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow.
Survivors include daughters Anna Mary Woodworth and Elizabeth Cuevas; son Joseph Kozole; grandchildren Jeffrey McInerney, Jennifer McInerney, Summer Tucker (Michael) and Amber Gale (Clint); and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Anton, son-in-law David (DJ) Woodworth, son-in-law David Cuevas, her parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Paul School Fund. Online condolences can be sent to anna.woodworth@yahoo.com.
